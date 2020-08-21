Previous
Hibiscus Stamen with Dew Drops by marylandgirl58
337 / 365

Hibiscus Stamen with Dew Drops

Loved how the drops came out
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58

Photo Details

Diana ace
Stunning macro and lovely colours.
August 22nd, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana! I realized I had this smaller lens from my old camera and thought maybe I could use it for more macro like shots since a macro lens is pretty expensive. I will buy one at some point but I want to get better at capturing small things :D
August 22nd, 2020  
