6 / 365
Para Sailing in Black and White
Originally everything was blue and white!
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
1
0
Joyce W.
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
783
photos
61
followers
163
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Everything Else
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
25th June 2020 11:58am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
sand
,
sun
,
boats
,
fun
,
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
,
summer
Milanie
ace
Neat in b&w
June 29th, 2020
