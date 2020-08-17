Sign up
Lakeside Dragonfly
The dragonflies were plentiful today.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Joyce W.
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
summer
,
bugs
,
dragonflies
,
@marylandgirl58
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture, details
August 18th, 2020
