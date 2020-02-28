Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
180 / 365
Art in the Foyer
Beautiful ceramic leaves on the wall in the foyer.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joyce W.
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
711
photos
59
followers
156
following
49% complete
View this month »
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Latest from all albums
287
39
202
179
288
40
180
203
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
28th February 2020 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
art
,
hospital
,
architecture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close