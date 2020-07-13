Previous
Party Drink Umbrella? by marylandgirl58
208 / 365

Party Drink Umbrella?

No! A yellow mushroom growing in my lemon tree pot....
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Joyce W.

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
Annie-Sue ace
what a beautiful colour and texture - and what a contrast to the little greys!
July 13th, 2020  
Joyce W. ace
@anniesue Definitely! I have never seen either one of these before, but they were in my garden this morning!
July 13th, 2020  
