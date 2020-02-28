Previous
New Wing Architectural and Art by marylandgirl58
New Wing Architectural and Art

Our hospital built a new wing and we started moving people in. I was looking for a lent photo to take for the word command and was thinking this might work, but decided to just practice photographing architecture.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Joyce W.

@marylandgirl58
