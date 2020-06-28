Previous
Next
Sea Gull Waiting for an Opportunity by marylandgirl58
54 / 365

Sea Gull Waiting for an Opportunity

The gulls can be aggressive, especially around food!
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Joyce W.

ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
14% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Great shot - love the wave as his background.
June 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise