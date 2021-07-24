Sign up
5 / 365
Summertime Butterflies
Sunflower fields at McKee Beshers Wildlife Management Area
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Joyce W.
ace
@marylandgirl58
Thank you for visiting my albums! I enjoy capturing nature photos and always feel blessed when I am lucky to to photograph something spectacular....
1
2
3
4
5
Views
11
Album
Overflow
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th July 2021 6:51am
Tags
wildlife
,
flowers
,
butterflies
