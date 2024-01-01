Previous
Starting off 2024 with a self challenge by marypaulinemahaydik
12 / 365

Starting off 2024 with a self challenge

Once again, trying a self challenge of a happy snap per day.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Mary Pauline Maha...

@marypaulinemahaydik
Happily single Born Again Christian 100% Jersey Girl who enjoys photography, videographyLomography, film photograpy, toy cameras, blogging, crochet, knit, tat, video games, and Esperanto.
3% complete

Photo Details

