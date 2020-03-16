Sign up
Photo 3219
Corona lock down
At least for three weeks.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
corona
,
virus
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
ccorona
Annie D
ace
great image
I am teaching preschool - no lock down for me yet :)
March 16th, 2020
365 Project
I am teaching preschool - no lock down for me yet :)