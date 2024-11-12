Previous
Dakota PH-PBA 'Prinses Amalia' by mastermek
Dakota PH-PBA 'Prinses Amalia'

The last trip of the last flying DC-3 in our country. The rent of the hangar is getting too high, so the plane no longer has a place to stay. This meeting, 2 months ago, was by chance.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

