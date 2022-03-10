Sign up
Photo 3943
Alarm
The fire alarm has been delivered. Without instructions however. And the corresponding key has mysteriously disappeared.
The neighbors fried an egg to test it out. It work all right but no one knew how to turn the damn thing off again.
At least we we can start a fire safely now.
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Hipsta
Camera
366
Taken
8th March 2022 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
