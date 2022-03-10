Previous
Alarm by mastermek
Photo 3943

Alarm

The fire alarm has been delivered. Without instructions however. And the corresponding key has mysteriously disappeared.

The neighbors fried an egg to test it out. It work all right but no one knew how to turn the damn thing off again.

At least we we can start a fire safely now.
Mek

Photo Details

