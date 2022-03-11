Previous
Bouncers by mastermek
Bouncers

Their first gig after 816 days. It was nice being their with my brother and the the crowd was having fun. Once, a very long time ago, I was their lonesome crowd in a small bar, along with the barmaid and two or three regulars. Funny memory.
Agnes
Was het gezellig?
March 12th, 2022  
