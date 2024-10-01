Sign up
Photo 4878
Giulia
Alpha Romeo Giulia 1300TI, 1969. Red-striped.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
romeo
,
alpha
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
ccar
