A staircase of a completely different order compared to yesterday. https://365project.org/mastermek/365/2022-06-06 The former Unilever office next to the Museumpark is now the headquarters of Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences. The national monument was built in 1932 as the head office of Unilever to a design by architect H.F. Mertens.It is a pity that the marble staircase is covered with Marmoleum but the red color is chosen perfectly.