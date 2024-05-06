Previous
Pimmetje has received his annual flowers again by mastermek
Pimmetje has received his annual flowers again

Pim Fortuyn was murdered on May 6, 2002.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pim_Fortuyn
https://365project.org/mastermek/re-do/2012-12-03
ace
