Photo 4114
Waste
Would it be better if all our plastic waste at least looked like nature?
28th August 2022
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
5596
photos
65
followers
57
following
1127% complete
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
401
4110
1080
4111
1081
4112
4113
4114
Views
7
Album
Hipsta
Camera
367
Taken
28th August 2022 9:33am
Privacy
Public
hipsta
,
cmek
