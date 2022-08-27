Previous
Bugatti 35C by mastermek
Bugatti 35C

This 1929 Bugatti has a long history of racing in Monaco and Le Mans, including a fatal accident in Grenoble, before being fully restored on a chassis from Molsheim (France) where Bugatti originated.
