Mercedes-Benz W196

Today we went to the Louwman car museum. This F1 classic was the motivation but not the main reason for our visit because the museum has many more surprising examples to offer. For the time being, the expansion of my ccar collection is again guaranteed.



This is the Formula 1 car with which Juan Manuel Fangio became world champion for the third time in 1955 and with which he won the race in Zandvoort. The car is on loan from Mercedes-Benz classic and cannot normally be viewed by the public.