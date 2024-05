17. Ootmarsum

A small town in Twente, also called siepel (onion) town. Here too, the old city wall is now a small ring road and the border between old and new, but in Ootmarsum the integration of new building has succeeded. The city center with its small streets and alleys is nice to walk through. Lots of nice shops and galleries with kitch and home crafts. You have to love that to appreciate it...