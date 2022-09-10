Golden zebra

Daimler DK 400 Coupé, 1955. With golden trim, zebra-hide upholstery, ivory dashboard and zebra mascot.



This extravaganza was the creation of Lady Docker, a former nightclub dancer who married Sir Bernard Docker, chairman of BSA, which owned the Daimler company. Lady Docker took on the role of stylist and as of 1951 she commissioned Hooper to build a new and ostentatious display model every year to enhance the Daimler reputation.



England had not yet recovered from the effects of the war And the management at BSA had enough of the Dockers’ flamboyant and indulgent lifestyle. Sir Bernard was removed from the board and the cars were stripped of their accessories before being sold off.



The Golden Zebra had multiple owners and was restored to its original state between 1998 and 2006. Zebra hides were imported from Kenya for the upholstery. Needless to say, the dashboard is no longer made of ivory but a combination of ivory wood and sycamore.