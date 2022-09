Groene schip Noord

Amsterdam Spaarnwoude. A 30 meter high hill on the ashes of the waste incineration. A well-known method of making 'nature'. The hill was created to separate the harbor area from the nature reserve. Another hill (Groene Schip Zuid) will be built, but it will take on a more natural shape. The view after 161 steps is not spectacular, but it is special because in our flat country you never have an overview anywhere.



The most special are the clouds that neatly follow the contour of the hill.



