Photo 4227
Crooked
The cracks in the ice didn't do my 30 year old skates any good. This skate blade should be straight. And sharp. Is it time for new skates? And if so, what kind? Clap-skates? Mmm. I'm not sure...
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise
4220
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
4227
Album
Hipsta
Camera
367
Taken
19th December 2022 7:54am
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
skate
,
hipsta
,
cmek
