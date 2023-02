Naples on the Meuse

After a week of not collecting waste (strike), the containers are full. It's actually not all that bad. To be honest I had to bike around a bit for these pictures and 2 of these photos are from the same place. I wanted to take pictures in the market square with the considerable rubbish over there. But there is a market today and then it is a mess anyway. Strikes are going on for more money and less work pressure. Well, at least that workload hasn't lessened this week...