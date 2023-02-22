Previous
Next
7. Fortified city of Amsterdam by mastermek
Photo 4291

7. Fortified city of Amsterdam

Not much remains of the fortifications in the city itself. This is the Korte Prinsengracht and the cannon makes no sense.
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
1175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise