10. Franeker by mastermek
10. Franeker

Great planetarium in the former living room of Eise Eisinga. It has been operating for 225 years and is the oldest operating planetarium in the world.
19th August 2023

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Walks @ 7
August 19th, 2023  
