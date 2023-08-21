Previous
Paesens and Moddergat by mastermek
Photo 436

Paesens and Moddergat

These two villages are next to each other, with Moddergat being an extension of the former 'on the other side' of a sea rift that flowed into the Wadden Sea. These two villages lie adjacent to each other, with Moddergat being an extension of the former 'on the other side' of a sea rift that emptied into the Wadden Sea. The sea rift no longer exists.
The twin villages owned a large fishing fleet in the 19th century. On the night of March 5 to 6, 1883, disaster struck the community. During a heavy storm, 17 blowers and barges sank and 83 villagers of Paesens and Moddergat perished.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Photo Details

Walks @
Fraternal twins but a cool pano
August 21st, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett
Lovely. And such an interesting story.
August 21st, 2023  
