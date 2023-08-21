Paesens and Moddergat

These two villages are next to each other, with Moddergat being an extension of the former 'on the other side' of a sea rift that flowed into the Wadden Sea. These two villages lie adjacent to each other, with Moddergat being an extension of the former 'on the other side' of a sea rift that emptied into the Wadden Sea. The sea rift no longer exists.

The twin villages owned a large fishing fleet in the 19th century. On the night of March 5 to 6, 1883, disaster struck the community. During a heavy storm, 17 blowers and barges sank and 83 villagers of Paesens and Moddergat perished.