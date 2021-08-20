Sign up
Photo 998
Glendalough
So many old tombstones! All the stones are crooked and skewed and they are so worn that they are not or barely legible.
The bell tower is 100 feet high with an entrance 12 feet above the ground. It was used to summon the monks of the monastery to prayer.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
Tags
tower
,
glendalough
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
cireland
