Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1356
NZNZNZ
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
6552
photos
65
followers
60
following
371% complete
View this month »
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
Latest from all albums
4623
4624
4625
4626
1355
4627
1356
4628
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Work in progress
Camera
367
Taken
14th January 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hipsta
,
cmek
,
cletter
Delwyn Barnett
ace
I am sure they are all Ns! But I do like the thought it could be NZ - from an NZer! :-)
January 26th, 2024
Mek
ace
@dkbarnett
Haha. Interesting. Are you dialectic by any chance? I’m glad it’s not NS. It has a bitter taste. In our country NS stand for Nederlandse Spoorwegen (Dutch Railway) and it’s definitely one of our most unreliable companies. I’ll stick to NZ, so there’s hope I’ll be visiting you country some day :-)
January 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close