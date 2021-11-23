Previous
Next
This is woke! by mastermek
Photo 1022

This is woke!

Until the beginning of this year, these cookies were called 'Jewish cookies' or ‘Jodenkoeken’ in Dutch. It is said that it was a Jewish baker from Amsterdam or Enkhuizen who first made the cookies around 1872.

The new name 'Odekoeken' would do more justice to the current zeitgeist, according to the current producer. It should also be noted that there was little resistance from public against the original name.

Nice and safe. This way at least the Jews can't take any offense. Meanwhile, we simply deny the origin of the cookie. I don't really know which is worse.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Mek

ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
280% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise