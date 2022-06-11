Sign up
Photo 1058
Enter the solar system
Quote: "[It's] time for the human race to enter the solar system", by Dan Quayle
Maybe I'll do this one too: "When I read about the evils of drinking, I gave up reading.", by Henny Youngman.
Wow, cover 135 already. I only did 4 :-)
https://365project.org/tags/ccover
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
0
1
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
5487
photos
68
followers
58
following
289% complete
View this month »
Tags
cmek
,
cedit
,
ccover
,
albumcoverchallenge135
