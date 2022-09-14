Previous
Marmon Sixteen Lebaron Convertable Coupé by mastermek
Marmon Sixteen Lebaron Convertable Coupé

1932.
A very rare automobile. Only 390 of these were made and this one is still original and completely unrestored.
The factory closed a year after this car was built due to the Great Depression and the drastically reduced market for luxury cars.
14th September 2022

Mek

@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise
