Photo 1099
Marmon Sixteen Lebaron Convertable Coupé
1932.
A very rare automobile. Only 390 of these were made and this one is still original and completely unrestored.
The factory closed a year after this car was built due to the Great Depression and the drastically reduced market for luxury cars.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
0
0
Mek
ace
@mastermek
Hi, my name is Mek. I live in The Netherlands, Rotterdam to be precise, and I think it's fun looking at the world with a...
5632
photos
64
followers
58
following
301% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Work in progress
Camera
367
Taken
7th September 2022 11:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixteen
,
hipsta
,
cmek
,
ccar
,
marmon
