Swallowtail by mccarth1
Photo 1456

Swallowtail

I figure I might as well try to catch as many butterflies as I can. They'll be gone soon.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Kerry McCarthy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous detail
September 12th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Excellent capture of detail and bokeh.
September 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful picture
September 12th, 2024  
