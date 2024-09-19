Sign up
Photo 1464
Bees love sedum
I was amazed by how similar this shot is to the one Gloria (@seattlite) posted the other day!
19th September 2024
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th September 2024 5:00pm
bee
sedum
Diana
ace
So do I, beautiful capture and detail.
September 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
super
September 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Awesome details
September 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Brilliant
September 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely macro!
September 20th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous closeup.
September 20th, 2024
