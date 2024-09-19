Previous
Bees love sedum by mccarth1
Bees love sedum

I was amazed by how similar this shot is to the one Gloria (@seattlite) posted the other day!
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
So do I, beautiful capture and detail.
September 20th, 2024  
super
September 20th, 2024  
Awesome details
September 20th, 2024  
Brilliant
September 20th, 2024  
Lovely macro!
September 20th, 2024  
Fabulous closeup.
September 20th, 2024  
