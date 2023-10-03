Last night and the night before

On Sunday night, after we finished our family Movie Night and I had driven Dan back to his apartment, I took my camera and tripod to the corner of 11th and Poyntz near my house (I could have walked, but drove around that block and parked in front of the City Hall.) I wanted to try to capture the multiple colors of traffic lights suffused with the purple glow of a defective bulb on a street lamp. I've photographed that on a different street lamp before. One by one these bulbs are going bad, and I wanted to catch this before it was replaced. It's one of the last ones remaining. The next day, I realized I had not really made the best use of the camera and tripod, and went back to use a low ISO and long exposure. I'll sort the results out sometime in the next few days, but in the meantime here's this.