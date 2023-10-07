Sign up
Photo 3253
Leaf
Back in a wabi sabi mood.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
5
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4424
photos
110
followers
113
following
891% complete
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely patterns of nature.
October 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice Lacey pattern
October 8th, 2023
katy
ace
really pretty to see this in progress
October 8th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice holey patterns - someone has had a feast !!!!!!
October 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Munched to bits
October 8th, 2023
