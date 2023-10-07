Previous
Leaf by mcsiegle
Photo 3253

Leaf

Back in a wabi sabi mood.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Mary Siegle

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely patterns of nature.
October 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice Lacey pattern
October 8th, 2023  
katy ace
really pretty to see this in progress
October 8th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice holey patterns - someone has had a feast !!!!!!
October 8th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Munched to bits
October 8th, 2023  
