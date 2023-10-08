Sign up
Photo 3254
white on white
The get pushed challenge that Northy gave me was white on white, or other monochrome. White on white is hard for me and I made only a couple of half-hearted efforts. This is not very clever or attractive, but it IS white on white.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
2
1
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
Dawn
ace
So nicely done white on white not easy for me either
October 8th, 2023
katy
ace
I like the patterns and textures Mary
October 8th, 2023
