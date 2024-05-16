Previous
Half & Half May 16 by mcsiegle
Photo 557

Half & Half May 16

16th May 2024 16th May 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
nice lighting and details
May 16th, 2024  
katy ace
they look very sparkly here!
May 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise