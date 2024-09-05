Millstones at the Cabin in the Park

Wendy challenged me to pretend that I had a roll of film with 24 shots -- shoot and not look at what I had until I'd finished the "roll" and then decide what was worth posting. I took a walk in the park. On my way there I had the ISO set to 400 -- then got there and was in one very sunny location so switched to 200. After taking a few more, I realized that with a roll of film I would not be able to change the ISO so discounted the first few I took.



It was hard for me to shoot and guess/trust I'd get something with a decent exposure. I don't have enough experience to be able to judge without looking. I kept losing count so I ended up with a few more than 24 -- so started with the beginning of the "200" run and discounted the last few I took after 24.



I won't say they all were horrible. But most were not that great--no prize winners. This is the best of the lot. The stones lie in front of the cabin in the park -- the cabin was constructed as a museum and as an example of what the pioneers would have lived in. I'm not sure where the millstones came from.