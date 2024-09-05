Previous
Millstones at the Cabin in the Park by mcsiegle
Photo 3481

Millstones at the Cabin in the Park

Wendy challenged me to pretend that I had a roll of film with 24 shots -- shoot and not look at what I had until I'd finished the "roll" and then decide what was worth posting. I took a walk in the park. On my way there I had the ISO set to 400 -- then got there and was in one very sunny location so switched to 200. After taking a few more, I realized that with a roll of film I would not be able to change the ISO so discounted the first few I took.

It was hard for me to shoot and guess/trust I'd get something with a decent exposure. I don't have enough experience to be able to judge without looking. I kept losing count so I ended up with a few more than 24 -- so started with the beginning of the "200" run and discounted the last few I took after 24.

I won't say they all were horrible. But most were not that great--no prize winners. This is the best of the lot. The stones lie in front of the cabin in the park -- the cabin was constructed as a museum and as an example of what the pioneers would have lived in. I'm not sure where the millstones came from.
Mary Siegle

katy
What an absolutely fascinating challenge she gave you for starters! You did a brilliant job with this woman in particular I love the subject
September 8th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A great response to the challenge and such an interesting subject.
September 8th, 2024  
Kathy
What an intriguing challenge. Most of the film I shot was with a point & shoot. Doubt I would have remembered about the ISO but now that you mention it I thi k I shot with 400.
September 8th, 2024  
