Previous
Photo 3482
Looking for Ninon
Ninon -- "silk voile or other thin fabric"
Of course none of the fabrics shown in this shot taken in Hobby Lobby in Salina are thin fabrics. But I did look (probably wouldn't have recognized ninon or the like if I did find it!)
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
3
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4765
photos
110
followers
106
following
953% complete
View this month »
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fabric
,
pigword
katy
ace
What a creative way to show Mary. I think it’s probably the same as chiffon and I’m almost positive Hobby lobby has some of that somewhere.
September 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great store. I can smell the fabrics. Ninon must be hiding in there somewhere.
September 8th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like the fabric aisle. Well composed. Hate you didn't find ninon.
September 8th, 2024
