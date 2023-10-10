at the Tallgrass Prairie Nature Preserve

Our friend, Jack, was visiting and he loves nature walks so he and I went to the Tallgrass Prairie, where I've never been before. We actually got going later than we wanted and had to deal with road detours to get down there. The trails are open 24/7 but we first had a peek in the historic barn and house before they closed at 4:30, then had a short hike to the top of a hill. If you look very closely, there are some little black specks in the middle of the background layer. Those are bison. We didn't get a closer view.