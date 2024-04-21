Testing 1 2 3

Just an example of initial dipping my toes into the get pushed challenge given to me by Kali -- HDR. I need to give her a rain check, as I only started this afternoon (Sunday) to read the instructions on where to go on my camera for that. I got as far as producing several sets of bracketed photos before having to go out; there was no time later to get back to it. This is the last set of three. I'd have to go on to the post processing needed to actually produce an HDR image. This and the other shot I'm tagging, only document my good intentions, but are not a proper response to the challenge.