4 - 1 = 3

Oh,man! I thought all the other distracting sweets were shut into that drawer, but I forgot about the chocolate chips. One of the Dove chocolates discovered the bag and went crazy! I heard him shouting, "There's hundreds of them!" as they surged forward to greet him. He disappeared into the bag with them and I haven't seen him since. I can only imagine what it would have been like if it had been the bag of mini chocolate chips. There's almost twice as many of them in the same 12 ounces.