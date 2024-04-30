2 - 1 = 1

Realizing that I myself hadn't appeared in any of the shots this month I set up a "selfie" on the dining room table. It took a bit of fiddling before I got the angles of the mirror and the cell phone camera right. When I was finally ready, to my consternation I saw one of the remaining two wandering off to the other end of the table.



"No!" I wanted to shout. I just knew it would get lost -- maybe buried -- among the stuff I had shoved behind the tin box that's behind the red butter dish that's behind the mirror. So much photo composition in my house involves shoving piles of papers or random items out of the sight lines of the shot. I have to angle the camera just right so it's all hidden. You can see over on the upper right one little white piece of paper that crept out from behind without my noticing.



"Well," said the remaining chocolate, "I guess it's just you and me!"



"I wouldn't be so sure of that," I said.