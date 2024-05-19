Half & Half May 19

One of two little fur-balls who Frank found Thursday out front of our house trying to eat the birdseed he had put out! He gave them a bowl of milk; they lapped that up immediately and curled up on the front porch. Later, when Frank came back from the store (with groceries that included some cat food!), they followed him in the back door. That day, we left the door cracked open so they could get back out, but they didn't seem inclined. For now, they are camped out at our house. They are very skittish and so I haven't even had a close enough look at them to tell if they are boys, girls, or one of each. So far no one answered a notice I put on the "NextDoor" site/app asking if anyone is missing two kittens. I may put up some signs in the immediate area. They know how to use a litter box. If we can't reunite them with someone who is looking for them, we'll try to socialize them, get them spay/neutered, shots etc and find them homes. I'm so inclined to want to adopt this one myself...trying to resist falling in love with him/her.