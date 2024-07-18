Previous
Cat food cans at the recycling center by mcsiegle
Photo 3450

Cat food cans at the recycling center

…And then fancified by running them through the KaleidaCam app. After I poured them out of the bag into the bin, I had the irresistable urge to take a photo. Crazy, I know.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
945% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise