Previous
Frank and the girls by mcsiegle
Photo 3474

Frank and the girls

Babe and Bug are wearing the hot pink suits that substitute for cones to keep them from being able to mess with the incision and sutures from their spay surgery.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Mary Siegle

ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
951% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
That is such a lovely serene photo. So nice 'cone of shame' been replaced
August 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Endearing photo
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise