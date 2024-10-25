We will Wabash—then, now, forever!

On Friday evening, I walked over to the end of the block and then up one short block to 11th and Poyntz and joined the people standing there watching the KSU Homecoming parade. I missed seeing the marching band that always leads the parade, but saw the last portion which included this float. “Wabash” references “The Wabash Cannonball” which has become the iconic number performed by the band at all the games and serves to rev up the crowd. There’s a story behind that.



On December 13, 1968, a fire gutted Nichols Hall on the campus as a result of arson. At the time the music and instruments for the marching band were stored in Nichols and the music all went up in flames—except the Wabash Cannonball which, by coincidence, the band director had taken in his brief case to work on at home. As a consequence, it was the only number available for the band to play for a game a few days later, and subsequently became one of the main fight songs of the University.