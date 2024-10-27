The Tatws really did want tattoos!

The Tatws (“potatoes” in Welsh) saw Dan’s very cool Phantom of the Opera tattoo he has on his left arm, and they all wanted one just like it. Alas, it proved beyond my limited processing skills and they had to settle for tattoos that were much simpler (but still a little bit in the spirit of the Halloween season!) I added Dan’s tatoo up in the corner— slightly obscured by the blood and fire the Tatws insisted I layer on there. I’ve also posted it separately in my Alternates album.I know I’ve posted a picture of it previously and, at the risk of repeating myself, it really is the perfect image for my son.Now, the issue I’m facing with this, since my threshold for strange is set fairly high, is this odd enough to meet my get pushed challenge from Andrew. He had posted an image that caused me to leave the comment something to the effect that he knew he was bonkers, didn’t he? So he gave me the challenge to produce a bonkers photo (or at least a humorous one.) I don’t know…the Tatws weren’t joking—they were deadly serious. Does my humoring the desire of Welsh potatoes for body adornment rise to the challenge as given?