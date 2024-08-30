Sign up
Photo 3476
Cosplay for dog owners who wish they had a pig instead
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
5
0
Mary Siegle
ace
@mcsiegle
October 2023 Time to update my profile again. I began my project on May 4th, 2013 and am NOW in my eleventh year here in...
4760
photos
110
followers
106
following
952% complete
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
30th August 2024 9:26am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
JackieR
ace
Did you buy??
September 1st, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I don’t have a dog, it’s too big for my kitties, and cost too much to buy just for the heck of it 🤣. I contented myself with a photo.
September 1st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
We live in a seriously weird world
September 1st, 2024
katy
ace
Lol! That is too cute! I might have to get one if I had a dog
September 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
The things that people spend their money on.
September 1st, 2024
